Hidalgo County Precinct 2 to hold vaccination clinic
No registration is required for a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Wednesday, April 21 in the city of Hidalgo.
The clinic will be held at Hidalgo High School - located at 910 East Pirate Drive in Hidalgo – and will from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those 18 years and older at the clinic, according to a news release from the county. The clinic is first come, first serve and was made possible through a partnership with Hidalgo County Precinct 2, the city of Hidalgo and Hidalgo ISD.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports- Surprise ambulance bills
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers disaster relief services
-
Noncitizens have trouble getting vaccinated in the Valley
-
Rio Grande Valley cities, nonprofits to be reimbursed for money spent on...
-
Breached levees cause concern among Valley residents as hurricane season approaches— Sen....