Hidalgo County Precinct 2 to hold vaccination clinic

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

No registration is required for a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Wednesday, April 21 in the city of Hidalgo.

The clinic will be held at Hidalgo High School - located at 910 East Pirate Drive in Hidalgo – and will from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those 18 years and older at the clinic, according to a news release from the county. The clinic is first come, first serve and was made possible through a partnership with Hidalgo County Precinct 2, the city of Hidalgo and Hidalgo ISD.