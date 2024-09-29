Hidalgo County prepares for upcoming 2024 election

The 2024 elections are now just a little over a month away, and the Hidalgo County Elections Department is taking the necessary steps to make sure the voting machines are in full working order.

With the countdown to Election Day fast approaching, final preparations concerning the voting machines were on full display.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas says testing the accuracy of the voting machines is essential.

"That we check each and every voting machine that is going to be deployed to the polling locations throughout Early Voting and Election Day for logic and accuracy. Of course, it's testing to make sure everything is fully functional, and the ballot does read correctly," Salinas said.

With 33 polling locations in Hidalgo County, first time voter Leah Juarez says she isn't sure what to expect when it comes to using the voting machines.

"I'm hoping it will be accurate. Obviously, there will be no way of knowing that they will be accurate. It's kind of blind faith hoping that they will be accurate," Juarez said.

Which is why the Elections Department has public events to help voters with questions.

The last day to register to vote is on October 7 and Election Day is Nov. 5.

For more information about how to register, click here.