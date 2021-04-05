Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 65 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 65 positive cases of COVID-19.

The sole victim was a male in his 50s from an undisclosed location, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,769 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 65 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 28 are confirmed and 37 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 85,206 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,685 of those cases remain active.

103 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 40 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.