Hidalgo County reports 17 coronavirus-related deaths, 750 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths and 750 cases of COVID-19.

10 women and seven men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest was a woman in her 20s from Mercedes.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,340 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 750 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 59,504 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.