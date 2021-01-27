Hidalgo County reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 654 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 654 cases of COVID-19.

Eight women and 10 men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The youngest was a man in his 30s from McAllen.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,404coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 654 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 62,249 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.