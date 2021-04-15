Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 218 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 218 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were one male from Mission in his 60s and a Pharr female over the age of 60, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,801 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 218 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 84 are confirmed and 134 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,760 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,645 of those cases remain active.

111 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 43 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.