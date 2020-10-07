Hidalgo County reports 21 more coronavirus-related deaths, 205 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 21 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 205 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,805 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 33,018.

“Just yesterday we were notified by the state that we are no longer considered a high hospitalization area,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I intend to talk to local health experts, including our health authority, director of our health department and mayors before deciding on the next steps for Hidalgo County. My desire is to have a decision regarding local bars before October 14, the day the governor is allowing bars to reopen.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 192 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,810 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,403 known active cases in Hidalgo County.