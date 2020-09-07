Hidalgo County reports 23 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Labor Day reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths.

“We mourn the tragic loss of nearly two dozen more of our friends, families and neighbors,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the fall represents an active time of year for our community -- when we return to school and work in force. But this fall is different and I urge residents to be mindful about avoiding crowds and staying home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,295 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 141 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,732.