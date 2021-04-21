Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 235 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 235 positive cases.

Three men in their 70s died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One man was from Mission and another man was from Weslaco. Officials didn't specify where the third man was from. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,809 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 235 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 131 are confirmed and 104 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, 87,602 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

