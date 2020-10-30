Hidalgo County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 123 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday five more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 123 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,952 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 35,785.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 179 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 60 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,435 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,398 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

As we head into Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and Election Day, I ask everyone to play it safe: wear facial coverings and avoid large crowds,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said. “Take a moment to remember those who have died and, like me, send a prayer of condolence to their loved ones.”