Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 719 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Friday that eight more residents died due to coronavirus-related complications. The county is also reporting 719 new positive cases — bringing the overall case count to 40,085 and the total number of fatalities in to 2,030 since the pandemic started.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 167 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 63 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 35,722 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,333 known active cases in Hidalgo County.