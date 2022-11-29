x

Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19

Tuesday, November 29 2022

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 373 cases of CVOID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

A man over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from Alamo, a woman over the age of 70, and a woman in her 60s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated, and the other three individuals were not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, the report stated. 

The report covers a six-day period from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups: 

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 139
20s 44
30s 35
40s 36
50s 37
60s 42
70+ 40

The county also reported that 17 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five are in the intensive care units. 

Since the pandemic began, 4,044 people have died due to the virus in the county. 

