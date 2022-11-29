Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 373 cases of CVOID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from Alamo, a woman over the age of 70, and a woman in her 60s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated, and the other three individuals were not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, the report stated.

The report covers a six-day period from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 139 20s 44 30s 35 40s 36 50s 37 60s 42 70+ 40

The county also reported that 17 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five are in the intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,044 people have died due to the virus in the county.