Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that left three people injured north of Donna Tuesday night, according to a news release from HCSO.

At approximately 10:39 p.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies responded to an aggravated robbery on the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victims, who said that several men wearing surgical masks carrying rifles had attempted to get them out of the vehicle and shoot at them.

Deputies say the suspects shot at two victims while they attempted to drive off.

A driver of the vehicle was shot multiple times while driving away, and a second male victim who was inside another vehicle at the property was also shot multiple times while attempting to drive away, the news release stated.

The third victim was shot once inside the home, where the suspects demanded drugs and money. The suspects took money and jewelry from the victim.

The suspects were driving a dark blue color car, wearing blue jeans, and t-shirts, and wearing surgical masks.

This is an active investigation.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.