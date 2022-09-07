Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in string of thefts

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a string of thefts.

The man is accused of committing several burglaries in the area of Monte Cristo and Conway Roads in rural Mission, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 15000 block of N. Conway Avenue. At the location, deputies obtained surveillance video that showed a Hispanic male subject described as weighing 180 pounds with a height of 5’5 feet tall and having a trimmed thin beard along the jaw line, the news release stated.

“Suspect took numerous valuables from inside a vehicle and has also burglarized the same residence in the past,” according to the release.

Those with any information on the subject’s identity are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.