Hidalgo County still needs more than 200 poll workers for upcoming election

Just 24 days until Election Day, and preparations across the Rio Grande Valley are still underway ahead of November.

In Hidalgo County, the elections department is still looking for poll workers. They need about 232 people for their 129 polling locations.

First time poll worker Gilberto Flores says they're encouraging the public to not only sign up, but to also cast their vote.

"Without poll workers, elections wouldn't happen. It's part of the democratic process, so it's important," Flores said. "I didn't have the opportunity to vote when I was younger, but now that I am, a lot of people take it for granted, I certainly don't."

There are three different positions people can choose from, but there are some requirements.