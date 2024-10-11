Hidalgo County still needs more than 200 poll workers for upcoming election
Just 24 days until Election Day, and preparations across the Rio Grande Valley are still underway ahead of November.
In Hidalgo County, the elections department is still looking for poll workers. They need about 232 people for their 129 polling locations.
First time poll worker Gilberto Flores says they're encouraging the public to not only sign up, but to also cast their vote.
"Without poll workers, elections wouldn't happen. It's part of the democratic process, so it's important," Flores said. "I didn't have the opportunity to vote when I was younger, but now that I am, a lot of people take it for granted, I certainly don't."
There are three different positions people can choose from, but there are some requirements. For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Bettong the Australian Rat
-
City of Pharr continues to make preparations for Avocado Fest
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New way to get a breast cancer screening
-
Alton Police Chief: Suspect in custody following shooting at apartment complex
-
State has rested their case in "El Gallito" murder trial
Sports Video
-
Week 7 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
Game of the Week Preview: Brownsville Veterans vs. Harlingen
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2