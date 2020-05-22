Hidalgo County surpasses 8,000 tested for coronavirus, announces 10 more cases

Hidalgo County announces 10 more residents on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 482.

Those among the new cases were identified as three Pharr residents, two females from San Juan, two men from Weslaco, and individuals from Edinburg, Donna and Mission. according to a county news release.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez says in a news release the county has tested 8,128 residents.

“We will see an influx of positive cases as more tests are administered through recently opened testing sites. It’s important to continue protecting yourselves and each other during this pandemic,” said Cortez. “Wear your face coverings and practice physical distancing when out in public.”

According to the county news release, 13 people remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care. Seven people were also released from isolation on Friday, bring the total number of people recovered to 283. The county also reports 599 tests are pending results.