Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty

Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used.

Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez brought up a five-step plan to assist low income families.

Steps in the plan include identifying those living in poverty and providing them with a career counselor and mentor to grow financially and receive a higher education if needed.

According to Cortez, around 40% of county residents live in poverty.

Cortez said the county needs to work to ensure those in poverty are aware of the services available.

“We're not doing a good job in making sure those benefits reach all the people, and that's part of our task,” Cortez said. “We want to make sure that everyone is aware of the opportunities that are available to them.”

Channel 5 news will keep you posted on any further developments regarding the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force, which is still in its initial stages.