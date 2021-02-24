Hidalgo County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Drive-thru pre-registration for eligible residents started at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Juarez-Lincoln High School in Mission located at 7801 W Mile 7 Road, according to Hidalgo County.

?? LA JOYA ISD FIRST DOSE VACCINE: Pre-registration today Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. at Juarez-Lincoln High School. Priority will be given to our elderly citizens! pic.twitter.com/OYe48XBgRj — Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) February 24, 2021

The clinic will focus on people 65 and older and people 18 and older with underlying health conditions.

A face mask is required at the clinic. Vaccine recipients must be in attendance to register.