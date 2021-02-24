x

Hidalgo County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission

2 hours 58 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021 Feb 24, 2021 February 24, 2021 8:43 AM February 24, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital Team
KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission on Thursday, Feb. 25. 

Drive-thru pre-registration for eligible residents started at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Juarez-Lincoln High School in Mission located at 7801 W Mile 7 Road, according to Hidalgo County.

The clinic will focus on people 65 and older and people 18 and older with underlying health conditions. 

A face mask is required at the clinic. Vaccine recipients must be in attendance to register. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days