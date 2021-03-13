Hidalgo Finds Solution to Storm Drain Criminal Activity

HIDALGO – A storm drain in Roma has become a hiding place for people entering the U.S. illegally – other local cities could also be facing this issue.

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking into installing a grate over the entrance to deter this activity.

The city of Hidalgo says they teamed up with Border Patrol to find a unique solution for this problem.

The Lieutenant of Hidalgo Police Department, Jesus Ortega, tells us a cage, which is made of a metal resistant to tampering, was built around the drains and has dramatically improved the situation.

The barrier also has a secure opening to city crews can access the area to clean debris, which is key to avoid flooding.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg explains the impact of this concept.

Watch the video above for the full story.