Hidalgo ISD athletic director charged with assault

The athletic director for the Hidalgo Independent School District remains jailed Saturday.

Court records show Monty Stumbaugh was charged with assault causes bodily injury after he was arrested Friday night.

Stumbaugh was arrested hours after Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Rafael Tinoco was taken into custody on campus and charged with tampering with a witness.

The arrests come after the district conducted an investigation into Stumbaugh following a complaint from a parent.

Stumbaugh announced he would step down from his role with the district at the end of the school year.

His bond was set at $5,000.