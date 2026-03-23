High gas prices impacting Valley families

People all over the Rio Grande Valley are feeling the pain at the pump.

The conflict in the Middle East continues to have a major impact on the global oil market. The average price of gas in the Valley has increased nearly $1 over the last month.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Hidalgo County is $3.51; in Starr County, $3.53; in Cameron County, $3.50; and in Willacy County, $3.48.

Gas prices have come down slightly over the last few days, but are still much higher than what drivers were paying in April.

The average price for a gallon of gas around the RGV is $3.50. That's about 12 cents below the state's average.

The high prices are impacting the budgets for hundreds of families in the Valley. Gas experts say it's not just prices at the pump being impacted by the global oil market.

"At this point, we likely are looking at an impact that could last beyond several months when it comes to natural gas, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel," Gas Buddy Patrick De Haan said.

This could lead to higher prices for plane tickets if things don't change soon.

Channel 5 News recently spoke with experts at Consumer Reports for tips on how Valley drivers can save money on gas. Click here for the story.