History and hauntings come to life at historic Fort Brown in Brownsville

When the sun dies behind the trees of downtown Brownsville, the forgotten rise to tell their tales.

That’s according to tour guides with the Shades of Haunted History Walking Tour. For over 20 years, the tour guides have led the brave and curious through some of Brownsville’s forgotten places where the dead still lurk.

This year, the latest tour was onto the quiet grounds of Texas Southmost College, where remains of Fort Brown still whisper to those who dare to listen.

Built in the 1800s, Fort Brown was forged in war and loss.

It served as an army base where thousands marched, and some locals say they never left.

“There’s a lot of people that don't know how much history is in this place,” tour guide Mark Rodriguez said.

Among the most talked about — and feared — spots in Fort Brown is the commandant's quarters, built in 1868.

“They have chairs there in the front, and it could be the wind, it could be something else, but late at night sometimes you’ll see them rocking back and forth,” Rodriguez said.

Some locals say those chairs aren’t just for decoration. They’re invitations for guests that never checked out.

Ghostly lights near the Resaca, old spots on the bridge, and whispers from the direction of the old morgue. Every story, every photo, every flicker of light is another puzzle that people can’t quite solve

But for others, the tour is more than just ghosts.

“There’s so much stuff going on that we just tend to forget, we take advantage of the stuff that we have here in Brownsville,” Blake Russell said.

And as the tour ends, participants leave with more than just history. They leave with a story, or perhaps a question: Is it just history they've heard tonight, or something else refusing to be forgotten?

Watch the video above for the full story.