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Homicide investigation underway in Progreso

Homicide investigation underway in Progreso
3 hours 36 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 2:35 PM May 15, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo.

The Progreso Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 700 block of FM 88.

Interim Police Chief Al Perez confirmed the investigation and said the victim was an "older male." He said no other details will be released until next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

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