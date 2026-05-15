Homicide investigation underway in Progreso
The Progreso Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 700 block of FM 88.
Interim Police Chief Al Perez confirmed the investigation and said the victim was an "older male." He said no other details will be released until next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
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