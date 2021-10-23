x

Horse rescued after being stuck in the mud for nearly 24 hours

Saturday, October 23 2021

A horse and his owner were reunited after the horse fell down an embankment in Weslaco and got stuck in the mud,

The horse was stuck in the mud for nearly 24 hours, according to the Weslaco Fire Department.

Crew members  with the city’s public works department assisted in the rescue.

