Horse rescued after being stuck in the mud for nearly 24 hours
A horse and his owner were reunited after the horse fell down an embankment in Weslaco and got stuck in the mud,
The horse was stuck in the mud for nearly 24 hours, according to the Weslaco Fire Department.
Crew members with the city’s public works department assisted in the rescue.
