Hotel owner in South Padre Island stepping up health safety procedures
With more traffic in South Padre Island for the holiday weekend, hotels are expected to get a big boost in revenue. Hotel owners are also stepping up health safety procedures.
Almost a month ago, hotels were empty. The normally busy city, a hotel owner says, held an eerie silence.
Now, Barry Patel, owner of three hotels in South Padre Island, welcomes guests after losing a full month of business, but knows safety for his staff and patrons comes first.
All employees at his hotels will be wearing masks and he encourages guests to do the same.
Watch the full video above for the full report.
