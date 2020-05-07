HOV: Alton church helping RGV Food Bank distribute food to families in need

Heart of the Valley – Feeding the RGV continues an effort to help those most affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tree of Life Church in Alton receives food from the RGV Food Bank in Pharr and helps distribute to over 200 families.

Pastor Jose David Luna says the demand is at an all-time high.

Every dollar donated to the RGV Food Bank translates into five meals.

For more information watch the video above.