HOV: Alton church helping RGV Food Bank distribute food to families in need
Heart of the Valley – Feeding the RGV continues an effort to help those most affected during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tree of Life Church in Alton receives food from the RGV Food Bank in Pharr and helps distribute to over 200 families.
Pastor Jose David Luna says the demand is at an all-time high.
Every dollar donated to the RGV Food Bank translates into five meals.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Celebrating teachers amid pandemic
-
HOV: Alton church helping RGV Food Bank distribute food to families in...
-
Multi-agency initiative working to get rural areas in Texas access to coronavirus...
-
Mission task force to educate businesses on health, safety guidelines
-
HOV: Winter Texan volunteers at Food Bank RGV