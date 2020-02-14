HUD opens center to provide support services in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville is now officially the third city in Texas to have an EnVision Center.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development traveled to Brownsville to designate the Buena Vida Choice Community Center as the location for the state's third EnVision Center.
The center is designed to help residents within the region become self-sufficient.
One woman CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to, who has worked with the city for 30 years, says the project couldn't have come at a better time.
Watch the video for the full story.
