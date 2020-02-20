Human remains found in San Benito sent to lab for analysis
SAN BENITO – Human remains found last week in San Benito are now at the University of North Texas.
Harlingen police confirms they were sent to the lab for analysis.
The human remains were discovered last week in a field near Business 77 and Lovett Road.
An anonymous caller tipped off police to their location.
