‘I believe we found him:’ Harlingen police reveal more details on person of interest in death of missing teen

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating the 2016 disappearance and homicide of a San Benito teen.

A tip from the public led to the identification of a person of interest in the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, according to Harlingen police Commander Jose Luis Garcia Jr.

Flores was listed as the person of interest in the case, who Garcia said is the person responsible for the death of Rodriguez.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cameron County DA names person of interest in disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez

“I believe we found him,” Garcia said at a Friday press conference, adding that at this time they can’t bring evidence to a grand jury to support an indictment.

Rodriguez, 19, disappeared in July 2016 after her night shift at the McDonald's on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

Her remains were found nine months later near Rio Hondo.

Flores is currently serving time at a state prison in Brazoria after pleading guilty to aggravated robberies in Cameron and Hidalgo counties in 2017.

Garcia said Flores eventually became a person of interest in the investigation after tips received in 2019 eventually pointed to Flores as the person of interest.

“This whole case got to this point because of information we received,” Garcia said. “It’s been a process to get to where we’re at. It’s slow and I know that it’s hard for the family, but we are making progress.”

Garcia said police believe other individuals were involved in the homicide, adding that they all knew Rodriguez.

“We do believe through the information we've compiled through our investigation that there's more than one person involved,” Garcia said. “How direct they were involved, we can't say right now. But we do believe strongly there are other co-conspirators involved either directly or indirectly to this crime."

Harlingen police are asking the public to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477 with any tips related to the investigation.

“If you know something about it, it’s best to come forward on your own,” Garcia said. “I’m sure Miguel Angel Flores didn’t think we were going to identify him. It’s only a matter of time.