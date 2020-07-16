IDEA students in the Rio Grande Valley will start school '100% virtually'

IDEA Public Schools on Thursday announced that all campuses in the Rio Grande Valley would start the new school year "100% virtually."

Students at IDEA, a public charter school headquartered in Weslaco, will start virtual classes on Aug. 10, according to a news release.

"Safety has always been important to us at IDEA Public Schools, but this year, it's even more important," Superintendent JoAnn Gama said in the news release. "Our decision to start school virtually comes after closely monitoring local and state education and health agencies. We want our parents to know that we are implementing measures to ensure students and staff are protected and the needs of our entire community are considered."

IDEA will provide all students with tablets or computers for virtual classes.

While classes will be virtual, IDEA will continue providing students with breakfast and lunch, according to the news release. Weekend meals will be provided on Fridays.

IDEA operates schools in the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, the Permian Basin, El Paso and Southern Louisiana.