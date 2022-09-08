Illegal dump site in Brownsville creating flooding concerns

People who live near a canal in Brownsville say flooding issues are being created there due to people illegally dumping trash in that location.

Residents who live on Malaga Court say they end up taking the trash out themselves to protect everyone’s homes from a potential flood.

Francisco Herrera and Cesar Espino say they've asked for help from both city and county precinct officials.

“The city is saying it's the county's fault and the county is saying it's the city’s fault, so nobody really takes responsibility for that,” Espino said. “And here we are with this problem."

Both men say they've even shown up to city commissioner meetings in hopes of getting some sort of response

So far their complaints have fallen on deaf ears, they added.

Channel 5 News reached out to Cameron County Precinct 2 who said the street is inside city limits.