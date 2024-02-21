Immigration Processing Tent to be Setup in Donna
DONNA – The need for additional processing center and detention space is forcing the government to build a “soft sided” facility in Donna.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS spotted military personnel working in the area.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Army tells us the constructions of soft sided facilities are not part of the military mission.
He says the military is only assisting Customs and Border Protection by hardening the Progreso and Donna ports of entry.
CBP tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they urgently need to provide this additional shelter.
They added these soft structures will only house 500 people.
