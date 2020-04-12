Importance of spaying and neutering pets

MCALLEN - Controlling the pet population is a big problem everywhere especially this time of year since it’s mating season.

There’s a major pet overpopulation problem here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Unfortunately about 50 - 100 animals are being humanely euthanized on a daily basis.

Experts say this time of year brings good weather for mating. And this, worsens the overpopulation issue.

“Each and every animal that gets spayed and neutered saves anywhere from 50 to 200 with that individual. So it definitely saves lives in the long-run,” says Brenda Torres, program director.

