Injured man found in Cameron Park leads to arrests of two wanted subjects

An injured man who was found on Tuesday with blood on his arms and body in Cameron Park was identified as a suspect wanted in an assault investigation, according to the Cameron County sheriff’s Office.

The “concerned citizen” the sheriff’s office previously said was helping the injured man was identified as a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a news release added.

Danny Perales was identified in the news release as the man who was found early Tuesday morning at the 2400 block of Delia Avenue in rural Brownsville with injuries on his arm.

Perales told investigators he was at his residence attempting to close a broken window when he cut his right forearm on a piece of glass, the release stated.

Perales said a friend, identified as Reynaldo Alvear Jr., arrived afterward and attempted to provide medical assistance.

According to the release, Alvear was identified as a suspect in an unrelated incident at Cameron Park that happened on August 8, and was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

A warrant inquiry for Perales revealed he had an active warrant on charges of assault causes bodily injury and possession of marijuana.

Jail records show both men remain in custody at the Cameron County Jail. Reynaldo’s bond was set at $65,000, while a bond amount was not listed for Perea.