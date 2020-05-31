Investigation underway after a man was found dead in vehicle near Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office suspect foul play in the death of a man found along the road.

According to sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies found a 59-year-old male dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of Mile 10 North and Mile 1 East north of Mercedes.

The man hasn't been identified yet.

Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene specialists are currently investigating the case.