Investigation underway after a man was found dead in vehicle near Mercedes
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office suspect foul play in the death of a man found along the road.
According to sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies found a 59-year-old male dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of Mile 10 North and Mile 1 East north of Mercedes.
The man hasn't been identified yet.
Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene specialists are currently investigating the case.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in vehicle near Mercedes
-
Valley home healthcare services update emergency preparedness plans
-
Demonstrations take place outside Edinburg City Hall
-
DPS seeking information on suspect vehicle Involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
-
Purple Heart recipient plans to use knowledge gained at UTRGV to help...