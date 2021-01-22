IRS reminds tax payers of a few changes on the 1040 form

Tax filing season begins Feb. 12 and the IRS is reminding tax payers about changes made on the 1040 form.

Irma Treviño, an IRS spokesperson said the first added question would include contributions to a nonprofit organization or church.

The second added question was about the economic impact payment.

"Line number 30 for those tax payers who think that they qualify to receive the economic impact payment, but they didn't receive it last year, they can let us know indicating on that particular box the amount of the economic impact payment they are entitled to," Treviño said.

The IRS also wants to remind people that if you received an economic impact check or debit card, it should say 'economic impact check' or else it is a scam.

If you make 72,000 or less free file is now available at IRS.gov to take a head start.

"They walk to step by step so it's very easy to use," Treviño said.

