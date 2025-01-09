Johnny Economedes High School principal on paid leave following arrest

The Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees announced the principal accused of sending “harassing” text messages to a fellow employee was placed on paid administrative leave.

Johnny Economedes High School Principal Jesus Roman Mata was charged with harassment after turning himself in to the Edinburg Police Department on Sunday.

A police affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News says Mata allegedly sent “obscene” text messages to a female district employee in a group chat with other district employees.

On Thursday, the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees met to discuss Mata. After an hour in closed session discussions, the board took no action on Mata’s employment.

Following the meeting, school district attorney Ben Castillo told Channel 5 News that the district needs to conduct their own investigation into Mata before taking any further action.

Before they can start their investigation, Castillo said the district needs permission from the Edinburg Police Department.

“We cannot interfere with that investigation, so any administrative investigation that the district would want to conduct, we need to collaborate with them,” Castillo said.

Castillo added that, under state law, Edinburg CISD is required to pay Mata during the investigation.

“We don't have the ability to make it not paid," Castillo said.

Castillo said there’s no word on how long it could take the district to get permission from Edinburg police to start their own investigation. Castillo said it likely won't be in time for the next school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14.

