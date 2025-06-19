Jueves 19 de Junio: Lluvias y tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 94s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
No injuries reported following explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility
-
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
-
Cameron County judge claims approval for convention center expansion was never given
-
Mission firefighter arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge
-
Bodycam footage of Brownsville officer-involved shooting released