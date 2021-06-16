June 15 is the last day to file taxes for Texas taxpayers

If you have yet to do your taxes, you have until Tuesday, June 15, to do so.

IRS Spokesperson Irma Treviño says meeting the Texas income tax filing deadline brings an opportunity for some families to collect up to $300 for the next 12 months.

Qualifying families can collect up to $300 for 12 months per child with the Advanced Child Tax Credit payment. They are additional advance automatic refunds for qualifying adults with kids up to 17.

To qualify, single filers must make less than $75,000, and married couples filing jointly must make under $150,000.

Treviño said taxpayers would being receiving the advance child tax payment by July 15.

According to the American Rescue Plan policy, those who were unemployed last year are not responsible for paying taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation.

If you can’t get to a tax preparer before the deadline, experts suggest using free online filing tools listed at irs.gov/freefile.

If you haven’t received all of the stimulus money you are entitled to, you can also report that on your income tax form and the government will reimburse you what you are owed.