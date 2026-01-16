Juvenile accused in Weslaco aggravated robbery hospitalized following vehicle pursuit
A juvenile accused of aggravated robbery in Weslaco was hospitalized following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement on Thursday.
According to the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1 Office, they received a report of an aggravated robbery in the area of Bridge Avenue and Expressway 83 at around 3 p.m.
A deputy constable saw the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on FM 1015. The vehicle fled and a pursuit onto the Expressway began.
The vehicle reached high speeds when the suspect lost control and crashed into a guardrail in La Feria, according to the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 1 Office. The juvenile was hospitalized due to the crash.
The Precinct 1 Office said the juvenile is facing a charge of evading arrest and possible drug charges. He is also facing charges for the aggravated robbery from the Weslaco Police Department.
