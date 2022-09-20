Juvenile detained after police respond to terroristic threat at Weslaco ISD middle school

A juvenile was detained Monday after police responded to a terroristic threat call at a middle school, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Weslaco police school resource officers were notified about a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School.

According to police, the reporting person informed the officer that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk to classes.

Officers coordinated a "hold" at the school along with the Weslaco Independent School District administration.

A "hold" is described as a no interruption of classes as school administration and officers investigate and determine if there is any threat to the students, according to the news release.

Officers spoke to multiple students, and no weapons were located.

A juvenile was detained, and his information will not be released at this time, police said.

Weslaco ISD resumed its daily activities with school resource officers present.

The Weslaco Police Department encourages parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of any comments or rumors about the safety of kids in schools.