Keanu Reeves debuta en el Indianápolis Motor Speedway

El actor Keanu Reeves hace su gran debut al competir este fin de semana en el Indianápolis Motor Speedway.

El actor y músico puso el pie en el acelerador en el Indianápolis Motor Speedway, en una serie de carreras para pilotos principiantes y aspirantes.

Reeves es un entusiasta de las carreras desde hace mucho tiempo: en 2009, ganó el Toyota Grand Prix de Long Beach para celebridades.

En otras noticias, Glen Powell está siguiendo los pasos de Arnold Schwarzenegger.

La estrella de "Twisters" y "Anyone But You" hará una nueva versión de "The Running Man" de 1987.

Edgar Wright, el hombre detrás de "Shaun of the dead" y "Baby Driver", se apuntó para dirigir.

"The Running Man" está programada para estrenarse en cines el 21 de noviembre de 2025.