KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund presents check to Point Isabel ISD

The string of recent severe weather is a reminder of how fast it can catch us off guard.

Some of us may need help getting back on our feet, and that’s especially true of residents of Laguna Heights.

The community was impacted by a deadly EF1 tornado on Saturday, May 13 that destroyed or heavily damaged several homes.

Thanks to the generous viewers of Channel 5 News, the newly launched KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund was able to raise $34,655.29 for Point Isabel ISD.

The district will identify families in need and send the money their way.