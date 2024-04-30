x

La Entrevista: Feria laboral de Información Tecnológica en Edinburg

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Julio Salinas, representante de 'Workforce Solutions', visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre un importante programa de oportunidades de empleo en informaciones técnicas decorativas e ingeniería a realizarse el 1 de mayo en una feria que se realizará en el Cess Building 1497 E Freddy González en Edinburg. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

