La Entrevista: Preparando 'Rice Krispies' con Cookie Co

4 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 8:58 AM April 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Vero Rodríguez, representante de 'Cookie Co', visita Noticias RGV para enseñarnos como hacer postres de arroz krispies.

Instagram: mycookieco.tx 

Ubicación del local: 1519 S Jackson RD. Pharr, Tx

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

