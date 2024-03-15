x

La Entrevista: Temporada de la Pascua

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Visita a Noticias RGV el 'padre René' de la iglesia católica de Sagrado Corazón para hablar de la Pascua y el significado.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

