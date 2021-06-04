x

La Grulla flooded after heavy rain

Friday, June 04 2021
By: Yuri Gonzalez

Several neighborhoods in Starr County were under water as of Friday afternoon.

Residents of a La Grulla neighborhood were hit hard overnight from the heavy rain. While the waters are receding, residents are concerned of water going into their homes.

“Cars passing by, some trucks go by fast and shoves the water right in there," resident Noemi Castillo said.

La Grulla Mayor Patty Solis said she has already talked to the city’s engineer who is working diligently working to get the water out of the way 

She asks residents to be patient as they’re working to get this problem resolved.

