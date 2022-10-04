La Joya ISD elementary school working to prevent school bullying

La Joya ISD’s Diaz Villarreal Elementary school is taking a proactive approach to prevent bullying on campus.

All month long, students will take part in a wide range of activities, and interactive games to learn the importance of how to stop bullying at a young age.

"It's important for them to learn this at a young age because at the end of the day this molds them to become better people," said Diaz Villarreal Elementary Assistant Principal Vanessa Martinez.

As part of the school’s anti-bullying efforts, all week long, teachers, faculty, and students are wearing blue, which symbolizes peace. Counselors will be having rallies for each grade in the lunchroom, teaching kids the four types of bullying: cyberbullying, physical, social and verbal harassment.

"We promote kindness, we promote safety, we promote unity within the students," Martinez said.

If students feel they are being bullied, they are encouraged to immediately report the incident to teachers, staff, and parents.

"We strive to promote a safe learning environment for students, so when a student feels like they are being bullied, it is our job to make sure that does not happen," Villarreal said.

If students are being bullied on or off campus, the school says it will conduct investigations first informing parents and their kids to sign stay-away contracts. The contract is a written agreement between parents and students that acknowledges the students must stay away from each other.

Other consequences will follow if the rules in the contract are not followed.