La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton

ALTON – Fire investigators are on the scene after a school bus erupted into flames Monday afternoon in Alton.

A La Joya Independent School District school bus caught fire around 5:15 p.m. near Moorefield Road and Maxine Drive.

Nine students were on board at the time of the fire, according to La Joya ISD police. No injuries were reported.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the driver acted quickly to get the students off the bus.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is assessing the damage. La Joya ISD police believes it’s likely a mechanical issue.

This is not the first time a La Joya ISD school bus has caught fire.

In Nov. 2019, a school bus transporting students from a basketball game erupted into flames. None of the students were injured in that incident.

