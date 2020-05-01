La Plaza Mall in McAllen reopens, implements changes

Malls across Texas are set to reopen Friday after a month of restrictions – La Plaza Mall will reopen to the public with 25% capacity.

Food court dining space, play areas and interactive displays will remain closed.

The Simon Group will be coordinating traffic flow to keep up with social distancing, according to their company website.

Employees, contractors and vendors will be required to screen themselves at home before coming to work.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling says code enforcement officers will inspect properties to make sure they are adhering to that 25% capacity mandate.

For more information watch the video above.